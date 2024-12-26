Severance season 2 spoilers: Star talks ‘identity’ theme

We know that the long-awaited Severance season 2 premiere is poised to arrive in the new year — and isn’t there big stuff ahead?

Well, the most important thing to say at this point is that the producers have their work cut out for them trying to follow up on season 1, especially the absolutely bonkers finale in which Mark and Helly did their best to blow Lumon right open. We know that the new season picks up months later, and that the company will be doing their best to do some damage control.

Are they going to be successful in that? This remains to be seen, but we can say here that who people are will be a major part of the narrative moving forward. This is something that actor Tramell Tillman expressed further to TV Insider:

“My takeaway from Season 1 is very similar to my takeaway in Season 2. The first line in Season 1 is ‘Who are you?’ I think this show speaks a lot about identity and who we are to each other. I think that’s still there. We’ll have to see about Season 2, but you can sort of see the characters are almost bleeding into the work world and their personal lives. The curiosity doesn’t leave. It’s more about their traits instead of the memories.”

In the end, we think this quote is a reminder that Mark, both as an Innie and Outie, has the same values buried deep-down that could leave him eager for answers. The larger question to us is whether or not Helly will be the same, mostly because on paper, her inner and outer personas are the most different than any character on the show. Then again, we’ve barely seen any of “Helena” at all.

