Outlander season 7 episode 14 sneak peek: George Washington!

Late night on Starz, you are going to have an opportunity to watch Outlander season 7 episode 14 play out — are you ready? Well, let’s just say that we are going to get an eventful and at times emotional hour of television, especially for those who do have a certain affinity for American history.

After all, how can you not be excited about a scene that features Jamie and Claire Fraser receiving an American flag from George Washington, who also shares a story about Betsy Ross at the same time?

If you head over to TV Insider right now, you can see a sneak peek for what is coming up here, one that features the grand presentation of the American flag to the Frasers. Washington notes that the five-pointed star was a suggestion from Ross to ensure that it was easy enough to embroider, and the significance of this moment is certainly not lost on Claire. This is such a hugely significant moment in history; as a matter of fact, this may be one of the most important historical moments that we’ve ever seen play out on the show so far.

Of course, there is so much more going on in this episode, especially when it comes to trying to figure out what the next phase of the Revolutionary War looks like. This is where we remind you that there is no guarantee that Jamie and Claire are going to survive this. After all, history can change; not only that, but they were never mentioned in any historical texts as being important to this conflict. Caitriona Balfe’s character is, in particular, very much aware of how tangled-up a situation this is for her, given that one wrong move may end up leading to some sort of extraordinary disaster.

