Shrinking season 3 spoilers: EP on Jimmy, Gaby’s future

Is there any chance at all that Jimmy and Gaby get together moving into a Shrinking season 3 over on Apple TV+?

Well, for starters, let’s just say that the producers want nothing more than to have you be confused over this at the moment. After all, Daymond Wayans Jr. came on board as Derrick this past season, and the series did do a great job of incorporating a lot of fantastic stories for the character. He and Gaby certainly care for each other, and that could be where things go.

However, we also know that Jimmy certainly had some feelings for Gaby, but he was not ready at the end of season 1 for there to be a relationship long-term. Things are complicated, and that’s precisely where executive producer Bill Lawrence wants it to be. For more, just take a look at what he had to say to The Hollywood Reporter right now:

I’m not saying it’ll work, it’ll not work. I like things where not everybody’s going to be happy and people aren’t sure where it’s going to go. So, the same thing with are people mad at Jimmy? Why would anybody be nice to the person that killed whatever? I like that because it’s a challenge. So I think it’s cool that it’s not so cut and dry and people don’t know where it’s gonna end up. But I think it’s even more complicated that people are like, “Oh, f–k. I like Damon Wayans, and I like what he does for her character.” I think that’s the fun, confusing of it all.

Now, it is worth noting here that Jimmy could still end up happy with either a different love interest or even on his own. We did briefly see his former How I Met Your Mother co-star Cobie Smulders in season 2 as Sofi, and there is always a chance she comes back.

What do you think that we could be seeing entering Shrinking season 3 for Gaby and Jimmy?

