High Potential season 1 episode 8 spoilers: First look at ‘Obsessed’

We know that it has been a pretty-long hiatus, but come Tuesday, January 7, High Potential is going to be back on ABC! There are still multiple episodes remaining for the Kaitlin Olson crime procedural, and that means opportunities to let Morgan develop as a character. Also, more cases!

We are pretty curious to see how the show will continue to balance comedy and drama — beyond that, though, we’re also just excited to see if it can keep up its strong ratings momentum. It won’t have a lead-in via Dancing with the Stars anymore, but we hope that it does have the benefit of coming off of several weeks in which viewers can catch up.

Here’s what we can tell you now about High Potential season 1 episode 8 in general — the title here is “Obsessed,” and the synopsis below does a good job of working to set the stage:

The team investigates a mysterious young girl who was found attacked on a beach. Meanwhile, Morgan begins to let her guard down on her date with Tom, and Soto comes one step closer to finding out what happened to Roman.

We do think that this episode will do its best to further along some long-term stories for Morgan, but rest assured, you are also going to be getting a new case! Some of the more serialized elements are likely going to build and build until episode 13, which is the big finale. What’s so smart about the episode count here is that it never allows the story to drag its feet too much.

Will there be a season 2?

Even though nothing is 100% official as of yet, all signs for now strongly suggest that it is going to be coming. It would be a total shock if it doesn’t, especially since Olson can balance doing this and also It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

