Shrinking season 2 finale: Star talks Harrison Ford performance

In the wake of the Shrinking season 2 finale this week on Apple TV+, we knew there would be so much to discuss. For the sake of this article in particular, though, why not get more into Harrison Ford’s performance?

After all, we knew long before the start of this series how capable the legendary actor was of delivering great monologues; yet, there was still something next-level about Paul’s Thanksgiving speech, one where he indicated that he is not taking his medication and wants to save its effectiveness for when he actually needs it the most. This was an emotional moment for us to watch and apparently, it was one that got a lot of people choked-up in the room during production.

Speaking to Deadline, Jessica Williams (who plays Gaby) notes that there were a lot of tears shed while Ford delivered that speech in the moment, and she went on to describe what it was like being on set for it:

Paul really means a lot to Gaby, I think in a lot of ways for Jimmy [Jason Segel] and Gaby, he serves as like the surrogate father figure and you know, him making that choice, it was really emotional and I cannot wait for everybody to see that because I think when there was cut, it was just silence. It was there. It was like, I get chills thinking about it, but it was just some of the best acting I’ve ever seen.

Paul will have some big decisions to make for himself entering Shrinking season 3, with one of the biggest being how he is going to move forward in his life — and of course his career. Yet, even at his age, he is showing that it is still important for people to grow and evolve, and there is little value in people staying the same forever.

What all did you think about the Shrinking season 2 finale at Apple TV+?

