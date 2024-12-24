Shrinking season 3: Will Brett Goldstein return as Louis?

Following the emotional season 2 finale on Apple TV+, is there a chance that Brett Goldstein does come back for Shrinking season 3?

From the start, we’ve noted that one of the real challenges of having Louis around is simply everything that happened in the past with him and Jimmy. While it was incredibly important that Jimmy forgave him, it may also be unrealistic that the two would ever become friends.

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, co-creator and star Jason Segel indicated that he is not sure about Goldstein’s on-screen future, but it was important that Louis was played by someone around his own age:

“I don’t think we quite know what season 3 has in store yet … But the reason that it was important to me that it be somebody who is a contemporary of Jimmy’s is that I wanted looking at Lewis to be looking in the mirror. It’s built into the storyline that these guys could have been friends.”

We know that Segel himself pressed for Goldstein to be cast on the show, and even though the two actors only spent a handful of minutes together on-screen all season, it was powerful whenever it happened. This finale proved to be pretty darn incredible for the two of them as Jimmy ended up saving him from potentially taking his own life. He learned how important it was to ultimately forgive Louis, and also understand how important it was to start the process of moving on.

For those who are unaware, the third season of Shrinking is going to be about moving forward. Given that Goldstein is a co-creator on the show, we do think he’d be willing to come back — provided that there is a good reason for it to happen.

