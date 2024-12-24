Call the Midwife 2024 Christmas Special video: Helen George fun

Tomorrow on BBC One and PBS, you are going to have a chance to see the Call the Midwife 2024 Christmas Special. So, how can you prepare?

Well, we should note that what we have to share in this particular piece has little to do with what actually is going to happen in the special itself. Rather, it is just a way to have fun courtesy of Helen George and many other cast members as they speak about their holiday traditions — or, to be more specific, some of the food that they literally bring to the table!

If you head over to the link here right now, you can get a little bit more of exactly what we are talking about here — and we certainly think it offers up a good reason to smile. These people all love the holidays as much as all of us, and we do think that it is funny that they collectively go through filming a Christmas Special often in the spring or summer. In other words, they have to get into the spirit twice a year.

For those who have not heard all too much about the special as of yet, the synopsis below does a reasonably good job of setting the stage:

The funfair comes to Poplar, adding a burst of colour to the festive season, but there are other less welcome visitors to the borough, including Hong Kong flu and escaped prisoners.

Now if you have not heard yet for whatever reason, the Call the Midwife special is going to air both parts in their entirety tomorrow night on PBS. For viewers in the UK, the second part is going to air on December 26 — prepare accordingly.

