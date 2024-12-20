Call the Midwife 2024 Christmas Special spoilers: A big cliffhanger

There are a number of different things we can say at present about the Call the Midwife 2024 Christmas Special, including that there will be both festive moments and also big-time shockers.

Oh, and that is without even mentioning a cliffhanger that is coming for viewers in the UK! While we know that the two-part event will be airing across one night in America on PBS, it is a little different on BBC One. You will get the first episode on Christmas, and then the second on December 26.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Bad Sisters videos!

While we don’t think any Call the Midwife fan needed an additional reason to tune in, let’s just say that the first of the episodes is going to end in a particularly shocking way. Just take a look at what Laura Main, who plays Shelagh, had to say on BBC Breakfast this week, per Hello! Magazine:

Yes. [The cliffhanger] does involve a much-loved member of the community so yeah, you’ll be wanting to tune in again.

We do tend to think that there are a lot of different big reveals coming over both episodes, especially with the new season proper starting off not too long after the fact. We wouldn’t be shocked if the Christmas event ends with some other sort of big-time tease, as well.

Above all else…

Just remember that with this show, we do tend to think that you are going to be seeing a lot of familiar themes in the Christmas episode. Sure, there are going t be moments of joy, but we don’t think that writer Heidi Thomas will forget some of the bittersweet elements here at the same exact time.

Related – Get a few more details now on the Call the Midwife Christmas Special, especially when it comes to other assorted details

What do you most want to see moving into the Call the Midwife 2024 Christmas Special?

Who do you think the cliffhanger is all about? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







