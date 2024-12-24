Stranger Things 5 premiere date: A winter 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to get a Stranger Things 5 premiere date between now and the end of the winter?

The first thing that we should really do in kicking off this article is reiterating some news that first came out a little while ago: Production is done for the series! That remains such a weird thing to think about, mostly because of the fact that it went on for so long and for the cast members, it was an enormous part of their everyday lives.

However, here we are now, and for the next several months, the real focus for the post-production team is going to be trying to perfect as much as this story as humanly possible. It would be great to say that a premiere date is going to be coming this winter but the reality is a little bit different. Instead, our general feeling is that we will hear some sort of announcement in the summer, and that at least half of the final season will be out next fall, if not all of it. Netflix has already confirmed a 2025 date.

With all of this in mind, the biggest question here really boils down to how the show will end — we certainly expect it to be emotional and/or bittersweet at times, and that’s precisely what the producers want. You are mixing in storylines like Max’s fate and the future of Hawkins with a lot of classic nostalgia — this show has done an incredible job appealing to all audiences over the years, and we have a hard time thinking that this is going to change.

When do you think we are going to see Stranger Things season 5 premiere on Netflix?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

