Bad Sisters season 3: Creator on possible conversations

At this particular point in time, it certainly feels like there are a lot of question marks surrounding a Bad Sisters season 3. Is something more going to happen?

Well, through the past few months, we have heard creator and star Sharon Horgan (Eva) say a few different things about it. While it does seem as though the series is successful enough for another chapter, there is a real desire to not just bring the show back for the sake of doing so — in other words, there needs to be a significant reason to do so.

Now if you did want just a tiny reason for hope about the series’ future, we will point you in the direction of what Horgan had to say recently to Variety about the idea of making more:

I mean, you know, we’re always talking about it.

That is hardly a confirmation, but we do think that there is going to remain a good bit of speculation about the future for a rather long time. The good news with this sort of show is that it’s not something that needs to be renewed at some particular point in time — you can be patient as the cast works on other projects, and as Horgan waits around to see if there is another interesting idea that comes to her.

We’ve said this before but to us personally, the biggest thing that really matters the most here is just that another season immerses us in this world and gives all the characters something to do. If we get that, we do believe that we’re going to be happy with whatever the end result is.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

