Elsbeth season 2 spoilers: Is more Teddy on the way?

It is weird to think that Elsbeth season 2 only recently introduced Teddy, mostly because he’s been a part of her world for so long! We know that there were questions if they would ever introduce him, but we’re certainly glad that they did! It does introduce another person who can pop in here and there on the show and offer some insight, and we certainly think there is a little bit of value in that.

The good news is that now that we’ve met him, there is also a great chance to see more of Ben Levi Ross as the character down the road — and the producers are certainly planning on that.

Speaking to TVLine, Elsbeth star Carrie Preston notes that her character’s son will “pop in from time to time, and we’ll get to see a bit more and learn a little more about him as the season goes on.” With that being said, it does not appear as though he is going to get altogether involved with his mother’s job — which to us is a good thing. We already know a lot when it comes to what she is capable of doing while at work. At this point, we tend to think that it is a little more valuable for the show to try to explore some other parts of her life.

We know that in general, one particular mystery could be further revolved when new episodes air in late January: Why Elsbeth rushed to New York from Chicago as quick as she did. Judge Milton Crawford has apparently unearthed some secrets from her past, and this marks one of the first times on this show that she has been forced to square off against this formidable of an adversary. We will see where it goes.

