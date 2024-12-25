Dexter: Original Sin spoilers: Molly Brown on Dexter, Deb stories

Other than maybe Patrick Gibson as the title character, it is easy to say Molly Brown had the biggest challenge out of anyone on Dexter: Original Sin. After all, Debra Morgan is iconic. She is foul-mouthed, unpredictable, and totally tied to Jennifer Carpenter.

Yet, over the first few episodes, we’ve seen the actress (who also appeared recently in Evil) start to really come into her own. She’s managed to inhabit the soul of who Deb is, complete with the curse words and frequent frustrations with various parts of her life. We’ve also seen her struggle with how much she is on her own, especially since Dexter and Harry are often together, especially now at work.

So are you going to see a natural evolution between Dexter and Deb’s relationship over time? In a word, yes. Speaking to IndieWire about the subject, here is some of what Brown had to say:

“One of the things that I really like in this series, the prequel, is that you show their sibling relationship evolve over the course of time … In the original show, Dexter is really good at being a supportive brother, but in ours, he’s really failing. [The first scene I shot] is one of the times where he comes through for her, and so she has this release. It’s just hilarious that that was the first scene we ever did together.”

Why is it hilarious? Well, the report notes that this is actually a scene from a little later in the season, as things are often shot out of order? We do think that Deb will become more and more important as Original Sin goes on, especially when you think about where the character ends up as a part of Miami Metro in the original show.

For now, there is still more work to be done to get to that point — after all, she’s still playing volleyball and trying to just fit in with her friends and family.

