Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 2 renewal: Winter 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to see a Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 2 renewal between now and the end of the winter?

We will start off here by noting of course that in a lot of ways, it is a surprise that we haven’t hard much news about the show’s future already. There are a lot of series under the Taylor Sheridan umbrella that tend to be brought back quickly and even though he is not the day-to-day showrunner here, we certainly do think that he is very much involved.

So, when you consider all of this for a moment, is it fair to wonder what is going on? Well, let’s just say that we tend to think that a lot here is tied to figuring out what the format for the series is going to be. While you could technically find a way to bring back David Oyelowo as the title character if you really wanted to, our general sentiment here is that instead, the plan here is going to be to center the next chapter around a completely different lawman. There is just so much merit that comes to telling the story in this way, as you can move around the time period and also cast some other big names. Anthologies do take a lot of time to put together — hence, a reason why no news may be out there as of yet.

Still, we are for the moment optimistic that there is going to be some more information put out there before the winter is over, even if it is bad news. We just have a hard time thinking that is the case, especially since the first season seemed to do rather well.

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more news about a Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 2 this winter?

