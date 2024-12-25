Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, 12/25?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Are we also going to have a chance to see Chicago Fire or Chicago PD along with it?

We know that on paper, it would be easy to answer this question with a clear “no” simply because it is Christmas — but we know that in some parts of the world, airing new episodes of scripted shows on December 25 is normal! However, that is not the case here in America, and there is no evidence that is going to change in the near future. One Chicago remains off the air tonight insofar as new episodes go, though the holiday season is only one reason for it.

What is the other? Well, Chicago Med and the other two series are currently in the midst of an extended late-year hiatus that they often take around this time. The plan is for them all to return with more stories come Wednesday, January 8, and it is our hope that we are going to be able to see installments every week for most of the month.

One thing we do know already…

A three-part Chicago crossover has been confirmed for January 29! If you have not heard that much about the story yet, a press release does a good job of setting the stage:

“When a gas explosion rocks a high-rise, Chicago’s first responders come out in force to rescue hundreds of civilians. It’s the calamity beneath the surface, however, that sends our heroes on a race to save 40 people trapped deep underground, including two of their own.”

There is going to be a brief schedule shake-up on the 29th, as Fire is going to kick things off before leading into Med and then finally PD at the end.

