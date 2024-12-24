The Rookie season 7 spoilers: What holiday stories are ahead?

We know that early next year, we are finally going to see The Rookie season 7 premiere on ABC. We do have news on that, but why not go even further?

Well, for the sake of this article, we are happy to present you with a sense of some of the holiday stories that are coming, which we’re fortunate to have given that with the show premiering later in the season, there was a chance that we wouldn’t get any at all. We tend to think that these do help to set the Nathan Fillion drama in a certain span of time, and also give people a few plotlines that are a little more timeless and you can go back to at any point! In the end, perhaps the most important thing here is just that all writers / producers do have a chance to give the show a little more relatability. Even if you can’t relate to Nolan, Chen, and some other characters as cops, you should at least be able to root for them as people!

Speaking to TVLine, here is some of what showrunner Alexi Hawley had to say about the storylines that are going to be coming up:

“We do not have a Mother’s Day episode this season … We do have a Valentine’s Day episode, and we have an April Fool’s Day episode, both of which are very good.”

With all of this in mind, it is nice to have a few things on your calendar that you can mark down and be excited about … even if there are no exact dates for the episodes just yet. We do think that these will come in conjunction with storylines about new rookies, and then also ones that allow you to go deeper into Tim Bradford’s head. Can he find a way to end up with Lucy after all they’ve gone through?

