Slow Horses season 5 premiere date: A winter 2024 update

With us now firmly into the winter season, are we going to be getting more insight soon on a Slow Horses season 5 premiere date?

Well, the first thing that we absolutely should say above all else here is just how much we’d like the series back sooner rather than later. We know that it technically hasn’t been that long since it was last around and yet, it feels like forever.

Here is what we can say right now — the fifth season of the Gary Oldman – Jack Lowden series has already been completed and by virtue of that, we have to move now into big questions when it comes to what Apple TV+ is going to want to do with it. Our sentiment is that summer / early fall is when it will return, mostly because they have little incentive to air it beforehand. As it stands, they already have a season that is eligible for the Emmys next year in season 4, and the cutoff there tends to be the end of May / the start of June. With that, Slow Horses season 5 is likely going to be after the fact.

So if there is any sort of news to share about the hit series over the next few months, it will likely be tied to the upcoming sixth season, which has already been greenlit. Our dream scenario here is that we actually get as many seasons for this show as there are books, which makes us think that everyone does still have a certain ways to go.

The most important thing that we can do in the end here is juts celebrate that more and more viewers are discovering the show on an almost-daily basis. While it is getting the awards consideration, it also has word-of-mouth; that is a pretty rare combination of things to achieve.

What are you the most eager to see when it comes to Slow Horses season 5, no matter when it airs?

