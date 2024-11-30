Slow Horses season 5 premiere date: What is realistic?

We’ve said this many times before, but 100% it is worth repeating: We’d watch a million seasons of Slow Horses on Apple TV+. This is not only one of the best shows in its genre, but it is one of the most entertaining series out there.

One of the great things that the producers and/or the streaming service have figured out how to do here is actually turn this show into an annual event — something that admittedly, a lot of other places struggle with. Part of the reason for that here is that Slow Horses only has six-episode seasons; another part of it is that it films far in advance.

So what will be realistic when it comes to a season 5 launch date? Well, because work was done with this show far in advance, we do think a summer start for the next season makes sense — if not then, early fall. We do think that Apple will still want there to be a relative amount of distance between seasons; also, this show just works really well this time of year with a lot of people craving escapism.

Based on some of what we’ve heard about this season, the next chapter of the story will be well worth the wait, mostly because it will focus quite heavily on Jackson Lamb — and you could even get a few tastes of his past. We do recognize that Gary Oldman did not feel like the lead all of the time for season 4, and we could imagine there being some subtle shifts with that here and there.

In the end, the flow of Slow Horses is always going to be based on the story that Mick Herron told in the source material; that is almost certainly not going to change moving forward.

