Dexter: Trinity Killer still in the works at Showtime

Even as we remain in the midst of Dexter: Original Sin over at Showtime, let’s just say there are still plans for more of this universe.

With that, where should you look in particular? Obviously, there is the upcoming Dexter: Resurrection that will be shot over the winter, but there is also a Trinity Killer prequel that is still very much in development. Not only that, but all of the show has already been written!

Speaking to Deadline, executive producer Clyde Phillips notes that he and co-creator Scott Reynolds have already put a lot of stuff together on the series:

“We wrote the entire Trinity Killer series. At the moment, it is on the back burner … John Lithgow has agreed to be the voice of his younger self the way Michael Hall is doing for [Original Sin]. There’s that and we’re doing another show with Michael C. Hall, [Resurrection]… We were writing that while shooting Original Sin, so that’s fairly busy. We begin shooting [Resurrection] in January and it will air in June 2025.”

Is this show really necessary?

Well, we recognize that Trinity is the most iconic villain in the history of the original show, but the question with this show is whether or not there is any real story left to tell with him. We understand the idea of cultivating franchises but to us personally, we do wonder if it would be more compelling looking at some of the present-day people who were a part of Miami Metro. Then again, some of them could end up being a part of Resurrection depending on whatever that story ends up being.

Do you think that a Dexter prequel about the Trinity Killer makes any sense?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

