Dexter: Original Sin season 1: Masuka past and present

One of the best things that has come out of Dexter: Original Sin season 1 so far is easily the performances of the supporting cast. Think about it like this — Maria LaGuerta, Angel Batista, and Vince Masuka are iconic characters, and they can be hard to replicate.

Yet, at the same time, we are seeing the actors for these roles totally kill it, and that includes Alex Shimizu of The Blacklist fame as Masuka. Not only has he managed to nail the laugh, but also some of the forensics guru’s other oddities. This is a tough character to handle since he is absolutely inappropriate at times; yet, at the same time he’s also insecure and complicated. There are more layers to him beyond comic relief.

As it turns out, a part of what helped Shimizu nail the role was spending time with C.S. Lee, who played the character originally. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he had the following to say about engaging in DMs with the actor, and then the two actually spending time together:

“He was like, ‘Yeah, let’s go party!’ So we went to Intercrew in Koreatown and he gave me so much great advice on the character, mainly that despite all his antics and bizarre behavior and his wild jokes, he’s coming from a place of wanting to connect with people and make friends … I always knew that Masuka deep down is a good guy. He means well despite everything. He has a slacker quality to him, but he’s very good at his job.

“But not only was he very great about letting me know about the character and giving me insight, C.S. also let me know about being an actor in Hollywood, about being an Asian American actor in Hollywood, and just wanting the best for me, which he didn’t have to do. So I was very supportive and grateful for all of his help.”

Ultimately, we are as curious to see Masuka’s journey as anyone’s on Original Sin — yet, it’s also fair to remember that the character is likely still around in the present. Could Lee appear at some point on Resurrection? Time will tell…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

