Interview with the Vampire season 3 premiere date: Winter update

Is there any chance at all that we learn something more about Interview with the Vampire season 3 between now and the end of the winter?

For the time being, make no mistake — our interest level is high when it comes to learning what is next when it comes to the Anne Rice adaptation. The season 2 finale was not only excellent, but it also set the table for the next chapter of this universe in The Vampire Lestat.

So, are we poised to hear more about it soon? Let’s just say that the answer to this is, at least for now, a little bit debatable. We do think that we could hear over the course of the winter more about production, and perhaps even a new face or two who is slated to premiere. Anything beyond that, though, feels like a little too tall an order. After all, you do need to remember in here that AMC has Mayfair Witches season 2 that they are actively promoting above all else and when you get to the other side of that, they then have The Talamasca. As great as it would be to learn something more about the Jacob Anderson – Sam Reid show’s season 3 premiere date soon, that’s not going to happen.

Realistically, we are moving forward with the anticipation that we are probably going to be stuck waiting until we get around to early 2026 to actually see the third season air. If it happens before that, it will be a thrill; yet, we tend to think that AMC will want to stretch out their Anne Rice shows so that there are at least two of them every year from here on out.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

