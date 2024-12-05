Interview with the Vampire season 3 premiere date: December update

Is there a chance that we’re going to get news on an Interview with the Vampire season 3 premiere date over the course of December? Based on the absolutely excellent second season, it feels inevitable to say that we want more and soon.

Now, unfortunately, we have reached the point in this piece where we have to pump the brakes a little bit, mostly because there is no evidence that you’ll be getting an exact date this month. As a matter of fact, we’re just hoping that we end up learning about one next December.

If you are AMC at this point, after all, are you going to be feeling any reason to rush something? The simple answer here is no. They already have the second season of Mayfair Witches and beyond that, the upcoming new spin-off about the Talamasca. Both of those series are set for next year and with that, our sentiment is that the next season of the vampire show will be in 2026. Production has not started yet!

Now, if you have not heard about what’s ahead on Interview with the Vampire yet, the biggest thing that we can say is that Sam Reid is going to be front and center as Lestat. You will learn more about his past and present, and there may even be a storyline ahead that is all about … rock music? Well, it appears that this is going to be the case. Rest assured that Jacob Anderson is still going to be around, and we hope that there is more of that relationship.

For Anne Rice diehards, know that the next season is based on the book The Vampire Lestat, though there may also be other stuff mixed in here and there. We’d be surprised if there wasn’t.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

