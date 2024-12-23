Mayfair Witches season 2: See new Alexandra Daddario previews!

We recognize that we still have almost two weeks to go until Mayfair Witches season 2 premieres on AMC — still, the anticipation is here! We have every reason in the world to think that there are going to be some excellent moments ahead for many of the cast members, with Alexandra Daddario front and center among them.

If there was one significant challenge that the actress faced back in season 1, it was likely her having to find a way to really grasp hold of who this character Rowan was in a wide array of forms … and in a short period of time. She was having to process going from her normal life to then understand her magical abilities and family history. Suffice it to say, it was a lot and now, just about everything has changed.

Want to learn a little bit more about that now? Well, if you head over to the link here, you can see one preview with Daddario discussing some of what the story ahead here is going to look like. Meanwhile, you can also visit this link to get an additional preview featuring Rowan on her own. While neither one of these necessarily hand over some big-time spoilers, the larger implication is clear: Rowan’s powers are going to be expanding this season, and she has to figure out how best to use them.

Also, there is another prominent question that will find its way coursing through some of the story: How much can you trust someone like Lasher, if at all? He may present himself in so many different ways over time and by virtue of that, some of his actions could prove to be incredibly destructive.

