The Penguin season 2 renewal: A winter 2024 update

With us officially getting now into the winter, is a chance that more news on The Penguin season 2 is going to come out? Make no mistake that we want it, but are we going to get it? Well, that is an entirely different story.

For the time being, we know that a lot is up in the air after the first season of the Colin Farrell – HBO series. The good news here is that both Oz Cobb and Sofia Falcone are still alive, which means that their rivalry could theoretically continue. However, we don’t tend to think that either the network or Matt Reeves is going to tip their cap anytime soon.

Let’s just frame things in the following way: We would be personally shocked in the event that anything related to the second season is released between now and the end of the winter. As for the reasoning why, it is rather simple: Nobody will want to give away the events of the next film in The Batman franchise. If you are Reeves at this point, we tend to think that you want to keep Oz’s fate a secret for the time being. We know that Cristin Milioti is eager to play Sofia again, but who says that would be in The Penguin per se? It could be a spin-off, or a totally different idea altogether.

We are sure that in some shape or form, we are going to get another HBO series set in this universe. However, we are likely several months away from further news getting out on the subject. There is just no clear evidence that anyone is going to want to share insight soon by risk of spoilers; maybe once we are closer to The Batman: Part II, that could change to a certain extent.

