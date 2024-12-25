Call the Midwife 2024 Christmas Special part 2 air date, details

Today on BBC One, you have a chance to see the Call the Midwife 2024 Christmas Special — so, what can we say about part 2?

Well, the good news here is rather simple, as you are not going to be waiting too long in order to see it! (That’s especially good given that US audiences are getting to watch the whole thing tonight.) In the UK, the second part of the story is going to be arriving at 7:30 p.m. on Boxing day — it should pick up almost immediately where the first part left off, taking on stories that are deeply emotional and also significant at the same time.

Want to learn a little bit more? Then go ahead and check out the full Call the Midwife Christmas Special (part 2) synopsis below:

Shelagh helps a family battle against appalling poverty, Rosalind comes face to face with an escaped convict, whilst romance is on the cards for Nancy.

Who doesn’t want a little bit of romance on this show? We recognize that there is no guarantee that it will last for Nancy, but we obviously hope that it is something that we end up enjoying. This special should really just serve as another way to both update you on the characters and also take part in some holiday traditions — all of this is happening, of course, while you take part in some of your own. This combination of things is what makes this show so special, and also perhaps why we have a hard time imagining that it is going to be going anywhere in the near future. All things considered, why in the world would it? We know it is at least good until season 15.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

