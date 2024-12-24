Cross season 2 premiere date: A winter 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about the Cross season 2 premiere date at some point this winter? We recognize that it wasn’t that long ago when the first season aired and by virtue of that, it would be easy to argue that we are still a LONG ways out. However, that is before mentioning that filming for the second batch of episodes has already happened!

So, with this very thing in mind, is there a chance that there could be an abnormally small break between seasons? Let’s just pump the brakes a little bit on this…

The good news that we can share here is that Prime Video probably does want to ensure that there is a relatively small break between seasons of Cross. At the same time, though, that does not mean that we are about to get another batch of episodes right away! Our general feeling is that the second season will probably premiere in the fall, and in the interim Amazon will just allow the first season to grow as there is an increased amount of buzz on the series.

Now, the next thing that we are pretty curious about at the moment is pretty simple: Is there a chance that we are also going to be seeing a Cross season 3 and if so, could it be renewed before season 2 even airs? Let’s just say that, at least for now, there’s a reasonably good chance of that. Like with Reacher referenced above, we do have a good feeling that Amazon is going to want this show around as long as possible and the faster they order more, the earlier the producers can get ahead of the game.

