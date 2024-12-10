Cross season 2 premiere date: A December 2024 update

Are we inching closer to finally having some more news to share when it comes to a Cross season 2 premiere date at Prime Video? Obviously, the idea of getting more is great, especially since we know already that the Aldis Hodge series is coming back for more.

Unfortunately, saying this does not mean that it is actually coming back anytime soon. Production is not a concern here, as there are a number of new episodes that have already been filmed. Instead, the future here is really just a matter of Prime Video determining when these episodes are well-suited to come on the air — and unfortunately, it will not be anytime soon.

If you were hoping that there was a chance for a premiere date announcement this month, you are sure to be disappointed. The first season wrapped a mere matter of weeks ago! This is way too early for something else to be revealed, even if it would be rather fun if it was. The most important thing right now if you are Amazon is that you spend the next several months promoting some of your other upcoming programs, which includes everything from The Wheel of Time to Reacher season 3. There will be plenty of chances to get the word out again on Cross.

Our sentiment in general right now is that you are going to be seeing the show return at some point next fall and while that may seem like a long time to wait, consider this: There are not a lot of Amazon shows at the moment that have 18-24 month breaks between seasons. Just when you think about that alone, getting more of Cross next year feels like a gift. (Note: Nothing has been confirmed at present; this is simply speculation based on what is currently known.)

Related – See some more discussion regarding Cross season 2 and what could be realistic here long-term

What do you most want to see when Cross season 2 does eventually premiere?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







