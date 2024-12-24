Landman season 2 renewal: Who else is optimistic?

There are only a few episodes left in Landman season 1 and because of that, the season 2 chatter is inevitably increasing. So, are we going to get it? Let’s just say that, at least for now, there are plenty of reasons for optimism.

First and foremost, the show has seemingly performed well for Paramount+, though the streaming service does not release individual numbers to the public. Meanwhile, it seems as though it is getting more and more attention with each passing day. That’s without even getting some more quotes from the cast!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TV reviews and reactions!

Speaking in a new interview with Screen Rant, here is some of what Paulina Chávez (who plays Ariana on the series)

My goodness, I haven’t heard anything, but I want to stay optimistic. Billy Bob Thornton got nominated for a Golden Globe for the show, so, I mean, I don’t know, fingers crossed.

We will certainly say that Ariana’s story is one of the most fascinating ones that we’ve had a chance to see this season, given that she is dealing with grief while also forming a closer bond with Cooper. However, Tommy’s son is now finding himself in an even more complicated position for a number of different reasons. Take, for starters, how there is a potential settlement that Ariana is being offered, and whatever she chooses to do here could end up having some larger implications for the rest of the family. There are a lot of different things that have to be thought of all across the board.

When it comes to season 2, though, we’d be shocked in the event that nothing is not announced prior to the finale.

Related – Get some more insight now pertaining to Landman and what more could be coming

Is there anything that you most want to see through the rest of Landman season 1?

Are you more than optimistic that a season 2 is coming? Let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







