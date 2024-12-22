Landman season 1 episode 8 spoilers: Who is suspicious?

There are a few different things worth noting here about Landman season 1 episode 8, but let’s kick things off with this. We are officially in the home stretch! There are three episodes remaining and by virtue of that, things will likely just be crazy from here on out.

Honestly, we wouldn’t mind if that is the case — and why would we? This is the sort of show that tends to do its best stuff when Tommy finds himself surrounded by mess, and that is the nature of his profession. It was that way dealing with the cartel in the premiere, let alone everything that is going on when it comes to his family.

So what exactly is ahead when it comes to Landman season 1 episode 8? The synopsis, in part, works to set the stage:

Tommy gets connected to the National Guard; Rebecca becomes increasingly suspicious of Cooper.

How is everything going to unfold with Cooper?

At this point, it feels like it would benefit almost everyone for the guy to be away from the oil fields — with the real exception here being Cooper himself. This is someone who has found himself, time and time again, in varying degrees of trouble — even when he wants to do the right thing. Rebecca also may recognize the liabilities that are associated with him, among some other things.

In the end, let’s just say to brace yourselves for a jaw-dropper or two before things wind down. We honestly still to think that some of the biggest stuff is still to come this season, and that is a pretty insane thing when you consider everything that we’ve had a chance to see so far.

What do you think we are going to see entering Landman season 1 episode 8?

