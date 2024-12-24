Doctor Who season 15 spoilers: A major Mrs. Flood reveal?

Tomorrow on BBC One and Disney+, you are going to have a chance to see the Doctor Who Christmas Special — beyond that, of course, is season 15! There are crazy, imaginative, and wonderful things ahead, whether it be familiar monsters or the arrival of a new Companion played by Varada Sethu.

Insofar as long-term storylines go, though, we recognize already that there are plenty of question marks out there already surrounding Mrs. Flood. Who is she exactly? We know that she watched both The Doctor and also Ruby Sunday intently in season 14, and seemed to make a number of costume-related nods to past characters in the franchise. At times, it felt like showrunner Russell T. Davies was toying with us!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TV discussions!

Luckily, it does still appear as though there is a method to the madness here, and some really exciting stuff coming up! Speaking to GamesRadar+, Davies promised that you are going to get “a lot more Anita Dobbs,” who plays the aforementioned character. He also went on to say that “She’s got a big surprise.”

What is all of this going to mean? These are some of the most interesting questions right now! Based on the information we do have at present, all indications are that Flood is probably some sort of other character in disguise. It is easy to say that she could be some sort of full-on villain, but there are also instances in which this show can be a little bit more nuanced and complicated.

If you are Davies, the goal with her is probably not that different from what it has been throughout his latest tenure — appeal to diehard fans, but also make it easy enough for new viewers to understand.

Related – Check out other scoop about the Doctor Who Christmas Special now, including the latest from Nicola Coughlan

Is there any Mrs. Flood theory you have leading into Doctor Who season 15 over on BBC One?

Be sure to share now in the attached comments! Once you do, remember to come back — there are so many other interesting updates that could be coming before too long.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







