Lioness season 3 renewal: A winter 2024 update

Is there a chance that some sort of official conversation surfaces on Lioness season 3 between now and the end of the winter?

Well, we suppose that the biggest thing to note here is that that Taylor Sheridan military drama is unabashedly a hit. While we’d say that season 2 had its flaws (i.e. Sheridan casting himself and then being a hero in the finale), the show was as intense and dramatic as we could have hoped for this year. While Paramount+ has not officially released any ratings information for it, we also tend to believe that it is far and away an overwhelming success.

With all of this information in mind, isn’t a renewal inevitable? Most likely, but there is still no guarantee that an official Lioness renewal will be announced this winter. Instead, it may be something that you have to wait a little while longer on, largely due to the state of discussions and/or when Sheridan ends up getting a story together.

One important thing that you should remember for a moment here is pretty simple: A season 2 ordered almost right before it started filming, which means that the producers behind the scenes likely get word that more is coming long before we do on the outside. Something similar could happen here, with season 3 filming then kicking off this coming summer. We will label this, at least for now, the best-case scenario for the show. A lot of the production timeline will likely depend on the availability of Zoe Saldana, Nicole Kidman, and a lot of other major players within the cast.

Fingers crossed that not only do we get a renewal, but that the story ends up bringing back so many familiar faces once more.

Do you think that a Lioness season 3 renewal is going to emerge over the course of the winter?

