Is NCIS: Origins new tonight on CBS, December 23, 2024?

Is NCIS: Origins new tonight on CBS? Let’s just go ahead and say this: If you want more of the crime drama at this point, we get it!

After all, one of the things that the prequel has done a great job at, especially over the past few weeks, is balancing out a lot of the short-term and long-term stories. Sure, we have seen this younger version of Gibbs solve some cases that are over in a flash, but we’ve also learned a whole lot more about what led to him going down this road when it comes to his career.

Are there still so many questions to come? Certainly, with one of the biggest ones being the overall significance of Lala Dominguez as a character. We have gotten a small sense of it so far and yet, at the same time it does feel like there are other reveals ahead. We tend to think that in due time, that part of the picture will start to become more clear.

In the meantime, though, the bad news is that NCIS: Origins is not on the air tonight and will not be for the next month. The plan is for it to return to CBS on Monday, January 27, with the same being said for the remainder of the franchise, as well. Unfortunately, we are still so far away from the next part of the story that there are no further details out there about what lies ahead. Our general sentiment, at least at present, is that we are probably going to get a few more details about episode 11 around the middle of January.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

