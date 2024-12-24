What If…? season 3 episode 4 spoilers: Howard the Duck?

As we prepare for What If…? season 3 episode 4 on Disney+, there is something about it that is especially hilarious.

How much so? Well, think about it this way — we are somehow getting a story all about Howard the Duck on Christmas Day, which is not something we ever thought we would see. This is a character Marvel has managed to already redeem somewhat from his past cinematic disaster, and for this particular episode coming up … well, let’s just say that things are going to get weird.

Here is what we can say for now — the title for What If…? season 3 episode 4 is “What If…Howard the Duck got hitched?”. For more, just check out the synopsis below:

Howard the Duck and Darcy Lewis find themselves on an intergalactic pleasure cruise. When dangerous factions from across the galaxy descend to threaten their trip, they must discover their own cosmic powers to withstand the onslaught.

The story for this episode feels both brilliant and absurd, and at the same time, you’ve also got an all-star cast here. Sure, you’ve got Seth Green and Kat Dennings but beyond those two, you also have Samuel L. Jackson, Tom Hiddleston, and Michael Rooker coming on board. This is without even mentioning Jeffrey Wright as the Watcher, who will be getting all the more important within this story as time goes on. There is going to be some compelling stories ahead — and eventually, we are going to be building towards at least some sort of satisfying conclusion. Get prepared for that, but also a lot of other stuff over the final few episodes.

One more thing to remember here is this: The daily release is going to continue. Before you know it, this animated streaming saga is going to be over.

