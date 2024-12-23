What If…? season 3 episode 3: Red Guardian & the Winter Solider

Want to know a little more about What If…? season 3 episode 3 when it arrives on Disney+ tomorrow? There is a story coming on Christmas Eve — yet, at the same time it may not be that connected to the holiday season as well.

Instead, we will say that this episode is largely going to be a chance to dive further into David Harbour’s version of Red Guardian; at the same time, you are going to hear the voice of Sebastian Stan as the Winter Solider, as well! This is one of those episodes that is going to play heavily on nostalgia, while at the same time also giving us a few surprises within a particular period of time.

The title for What If…? season 3 episode 3 is “What If…The Red Guardian stopped the Winter Soldier?” — meanwhile, the synopsis sets the stage for it:

It is 1991, and the Red Guardian takes it upon himself to join a high-profile mission and prove himself to his Red Room superiors. When his antics interfere with the Winter Soldier’s own mission to kill Howard Stark, the two Soviet supersoldiers must form an alliance to escape the United States.

We have noted this in some other pieces already, but there is a pretty particular way that a lot of the stories are being told this season. Consider it almost a slow burn in a way, where the producers give you a few crumbs before diving further and further into what is happening with the Watcher as time goes along. We wish that this was going to be one of those shows that went on forever, but we do at least hope still that we are building to a satisfying conclusion with a handful of surprises scattered in here and there. Why would we want anything else?

