What If…? season 3 episode 2 spoilers: Agatha in Hollywood

For those who are not aware at present, today marked the What If…? season 3 premiere over at Disney+ — what else is next? Well, let’s just say that there is a lot to look forward to here!

First and foremost, let’s note that these episodes are going to be coming onto the aforementioned streaming service daily, meaning that you are going to continuously have something great to look forward to in the days ahead. That may be especially the case for those of you who love Agatha Harkness on the heels of Agatha All Along airing earlier this year. After all, she is going to be the focus of tomorrow’s episode 2!

For those curious, the title for this installment is “What If … Agatha Went to Hollywood?” — you can see the full description for it below!

Howard Stark may have helped the Allies win World War II…but what he really wants to do is direct! On the set of Stark Pictures’ first production, the playboy auteur quickly finds himself enchanted by his bewitching lead actress, Agatha Harkness. Little does she know there will be another superpower co-star on the call sheet…Kingo.

We do not imagine that this series is out to fundamentally change the way in which it tells stories within this final chapter. Sure, there could be a few assorted surprises here and there; in the end, though, the goal likely remains to just have a great time with some alternate-universe stories, while reminding people why the greater Marvel universe is so popular in the first place. There is at this point such a great library of characters that can be chosen from!

In particular, though, know that later this season, the Watcher is going to have more of an emphasis on the show than ever before.

