Landman season 1 episode 8 spoilers: More messiness ahead?

As we prepare to see Landman season 1 episode 8, it feels abundantly clear that there are some crazy moments coming up. Is that a surprise? Hardly. This is a show that has been about them from the very beginning.

Now, we recognize that Billy Bob Thornton’s character of Tommy is tasked in part with having to put out some literal and metaphorical fires within some of the oil fields; yet, that is not the only thing that is currently on his plate. As the show goes along, you are also going to see him have to contend with a number of personal struggles, as well — including a daughter he can’t fully control.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TV reviews and reactions!

Regardless of your opinions about Ainsley as a character, it is pretty clear that she’s not going anywhere at this point. Also, her storyline with a certain high-school quarterback may just be starting — it is a little hard to say for now, right?

Speaking to TV Insider, Michelle Randolph (who plays Ainsley) had the following to say about what’s coming:

She just continues to grow up and establish herself in Midland and spend time with her parents and get to know this new boy that she’s into, and we get to see her be her wild child, 17-year-old self.

We do think that some crazy stuff will be heading Ainsley and the rest of the cast’s way before the end of the finale but in general with her, our overall fear is that with Tommy having as many enemies as he does, either her or Angela could find themselves in some amount of danger before we get to the end of the season.

Related – Get an even better sense now of what is coming on Landman over the rest of this season

What do you most want to see on Landman season 1 episode 8, let alone the rest of the season?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are more updates on the way all season long.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







