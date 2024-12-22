Earth Abides episode 5: Aaron Tveit on Charlie’s fate

This weekend brought Earth Abides episodes 4 and 5 to MGM+ and within that, we had a chance to see the saga of Charlie play out.

Who is this guy? Well, he led his own group of survivors to Emma and Ish’s community and at first, they appeared quite useful. Alexander Ludwig’s character did always have a bad feeling about the guy and yet, he was overruled. Things continued to bubble under the surface, though, and early on in episode 5, Charlie did the unthinkable to Evie. This led to a group council and ultimately, Ish deciding to kill the guy himself.

Charlie was played masterfully in these two episodes by Aaron Tveit, who was happy to discuss his character’s fate to TV Insider:

I think he did deserve his fate. What he did was awful and terrible. And this is only one instance that we’ve seen him do it. The people that he’s with and shows up with, they’re clearly going through lots of PTSD and have been abused and manipulated by this guy. I can’t even imagine — you can only imagine what he’s done before this. But also I think he’s really surprised that everybody shows up, I think, because up until this point, his way has worked and he’s never met resistance from people like this. So why would he think anything else than he can just charm his way out of this and because he’s provided water and provided leadership that everyone’s just gonna fall in line? And so I think when everybody else shows up, it’s very surprising for him and very humbling, and then he gets what was coming to him.

Tveit makes a great point in here in noting that we only know so much about this guy and yet, everything that we do know is pretty terrible.

What did you think about the two episodes of Earth Abides this weekend?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

