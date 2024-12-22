Earth Abides episode 6 spoilers: The emotional finale

Next week on Earth Abides episode 6, you are going to reach the official end to the MGM+ limited series. What’s going to happen? Well, let’s just say that if you have a pit in your stomach at the moment, we more than understand.

Given that the series is an adaptation of a classic sci-fi novel, it is likely easy to assume that it will follow along that story — and yet, it is not guaranteed! There is always a chance that there could be a few twists and turns, but we hope that there is not some super-tragic end ahead as we would currently predict. Just remember that we’re int a spot right now where it seems as though the virus is back, which could put almost everyone in San Lupo in a certain degree of jeopardy. Given that the series began with Ish by himself, it is not that hard to imagine something similar happening in the end.

For a few more details now, go ahead and check out the full Earth Abides episode 6 synopsis below:

San Lupo fights for survival against the virus; Ish realizes the answers to humanity’s future may not be in his books and finds Joey’s secret project.

So what could Ish be learning through all of this? Honestly, you could make the argument that he is just looking in all the wrong places. We tend to think that above all else, he needs to find trust within himself. For so much of this series, we have watched the character face some of the pressure that comes with being a leader of a post-apocalyptic community. It is hard to be vulnerable at times, but in order to bring this community into the future, he may need to be in touch with all of his emotions. This is, of course, provided that everyone survives…

