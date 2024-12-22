The Hunting Party trailer: See Melissa Roxburgh in NBC trailer

Come Monday, February 3 on NBC, you are going to be seeing the series premiere of The Hunting Party. Are you ready for what is ahead?

We know that there are a lot of different crime procedurals out there and with that in mind, we do think it is fair to wonder what makes this one stand out. Well, first and foremost, we would argue that there are two people front and center who have a great deal of viewer support already in Manifest alum Melissa Roxburgh alongside Revenge star Nick Weschler. Behind the scenes, you also have Keto Shimizu of Legends of Tomorrow on board as a writer and executive producer.

So what is the story about here? Well, let’s just start off here by sharing the official synopsis:

A high-concept crime procedural about a small team of investigators who are assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous killers our country has ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from a top-secret prison that’s not supposed to exist.

If the premise alone does not remind you to some extent of The Blacklist, what would? We can’t say for sure that The Hunting Party is going to be on that level, especially since it did have a main character with the sort of incredible charisma as Raymond Reddington. That’s a hard thing to replicate and we’re not sure the goal here will be to do that.

The biggest thing we would say is that if this series is to succeed, it will need something more than just a case-of-the-week plot — you have to find a way to keep people coming back and watching time and time again. Will there be a central mystery?

You can now view the first promo for the new series over at this link, if you are so inclined.

