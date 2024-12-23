Is NCIS new tonight on CBS, December 23, 2024?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Last week gave us a fantastic holiday special, but is something more coming now to go along with it.

Of course, we would love to sit here and say that we’ve got good news to share, but that’s not the reality of this particular situation. The crime drama is off the air tonight, and for a pretty understandable reason — it is two days before Christmas! There are a lot of network shows off the air tonight, mostly due to the fact that it would end up hurting their ratings when people are off doing other things.

So what is going to be coming up when the show does return? Well, we should note that the plan is for NCIS season 22 to return on Monday, January 27. Our hope is that there will be a handful of episodes that air consecutively after that, but you may have to wait a little while to get news on some of them.

For now, the biggest thing that we can say is that when the crime drama comes back, it will be doing so with a story that will actually shed a little more light on one of Alden Parker’s great loves: Bakeries! You will see him visit one of them rather than just have him carry a box into the office — granted, we’re sure that things are going to be a little more complicated than that, mostly because they always are.

(Also, if we are to spend a moment talking about Parker, can we get some more updates on what is going on with Lily? We certainly would not mind if the producers found a way to keep this going a little while longer.)

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS season 22?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

