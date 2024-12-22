Saturday Night Live 50 return date hopes over at NBC

We were hoping that at some point tonight, we would have a chance to get a Saturday Night Live return date at NBC. So, what did we actually get?

Well, here is the weird thing — at the time in which the typical announcement happens during the show, we got nothing when it comes to either a return date or a reveal about the next host. This is something that does happen occasionally with the series, but it is rare — typically, this show does love to give you something more to look forward to.

Of course, the lack of an announcement here may be enough to raise a big question as to how many more episodes we are going to get before the 50th Anniversary Special on February 16. That may be one of the biggest events in SNL history, as hard a concept as that is to fathom. This show has, after all, proven itself to be such a stalwart and a mainstay with countless pop-culture moments over the years.

So who do we want to see host next? We’ll be honest that with this being an iconic season of the show, we would be fine with just seeing a ton of former hosts come back in some capacity. We saw a lot of them turn up tonight, but it would be great to see someone like Amy Poehler or Bill Hader back, given that neither one of them have been around in a little while.

Also, you can argue that Hader’s Stefon is the most famous Weekend Update character ever and with that lone, doesn’t it feel right that we end up seeing him in some capacity here? That’s at least how we are feeling about it at this point.

What do you want to see on Saturday Night Live when it returns?

