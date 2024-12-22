Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 12/22?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? We obviously are eager to get the late-night show back on the air, and it has not been there for a good while.

So is that going to be changing in the near future? Well … let’s just go ahead and get some of the bad news on the air. You will not see a new episode tonight, and instead, you will be waiting until February most likely to see the show back. That has already been reported, but it may take a little bit of time to actually get an official date.

Now, we would love nothing more than to be able to sit here and say that we know for sure what the next new episode of Last Week Tonight is going to be about, but who can honestly say that? One of the most true things about this show is that it almost constantly changes depending on what is happening at any given moment in the news, and that is going to be the case here, as well.

Just remember for a moment here that this particular era of politics in particular is going to be even more chaotic than some others we’ve seen over the past few years. This has to be considered here on some level.

One random Oliver wish

We obviously want to see some great stuff on the HBO show, but does anyone else miss seeing John in acting roles? We loved him in Community and for whatever reason, we really do think that it would be amazing in the event that we end up seeing him in Only Murders in the Building. Wouldn’t he be amazing with the million or so other guest stars that they have a lot of the time?

