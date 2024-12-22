True Detective season 5 premiere date: A winter 2025 update

Is there a chance to learn more about a True Detective season 5 premiere date between now and the end of the winter?

Before we say too much in the way of specifics here, let’s just start by issuing yet another reminder that there is more of the crime anthology coming and you don’t have to be worried about that. Instead, we just think that you can sit back and raise questions about what the story will be, who will star, and then finally, when the series is back. The latter is what will require the most patience.

In general, our hope is that before the winter is over, you are at least going to get a chance to learn about the cast or the possible setting for the new season — these are things that will likely be announced before production starts, largely because this is simply something that makes the most sense.

As for a premiere date … that’s not going to be revealed this winter, and nor is it going to anytime soon. Our general sentiment here is that if you are lucky, you are going to be hearing something more about when the next chapter airs either at the end next year or early 2026. We tend to think that 2026 will probably start with the third season of Euphoria — after that, the schedule could be a little bit more free for some other programs.

The only thing that we can say with a measure of confidence is that with Issa Lopez still on board, True Detective has a chance to be as dark, moody, atmospheric, and awesome as it was with season 4. We are also hoping for a few franchise Easter eggs scattered here and there as well…

What are you the most excited to see moving into True Detective season 5, no matter when it airs?

Share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, come back here to get all sorts of other updates.

