Shrinking season 2 episode 12 (finale) sets early release

Just in case you wanted something more to be excited about when it comes to Shrinking season 2 episode 12, here it is: You will see it soon!

So, how soon are we talking here? Let’s just say that Apple TV+ is planning for this episode (largely set at Thanksgiving) to ironically premiere right before Christmas Eve. Rather than wait until Tuesday night at 9:00 p.m. Eastern (which is the norm), this installment will be available for streaming at this same time on December 23. This means a one-day head start on wrapping up the season — and also, a chance that it can be relevant and not lost during holiday festivities. There is a good chance that it will be swallowed up in the days after, but the great thing about the Jason Segel series is that there is a lot of staying power here. Some people may wait to binge the entire thing until after the holidays anyway.

So if you do want a little more news on the Shrinking season 2 finale now, the best way that we can help is simply sharing the synopsis below:

Season finale. Jimmy takes Paul’s advice about Alice. Liz finally finds her purpose. Gaby hosts Thanksgiving dinner.

Are there likely going to be some festive and fun moments in this episode? We tend to believe so, but this is where we also issue a reminder that the last installment featured a pretty substantial breakdown for Jimmy, as he realizes that he needs help. This is where his road to healing can finally begin, but it’s not going to be easy — mostly because he has resisted the idea of talking out his innermost thoughts. Just because you are a therapist doesn’t quite mean you take care of yourself…

What are you the most excited to see moving into Shrinking season 2 episode 12 when it arrives?

