Shrinking season 2 episode 12 (finale) sneak peek: An interview

Are you ready to see the Shrinking season 2 finale turn up on Apple TV+ in just a matter of days? We know that there is a lot to be excited about, but also massive reasons for concern.

After all, just consider what we saw at the end of episode 11! Jimmy has hit a major downward spiral, as it seems like much of his world is falling apart. His relationship with Alice is in the gutter, he’s obsessed over his patients, and his life has no real direction. Is there any chance that things are going to turn around? At least he has Paul to help him, right?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TV reactions and reviews!

We do tend to think that there is going to be a lot of time to dive a little bit more into some of the super-serious stuff and with that in mind, we tend to think it better to keep things a little bit light here. That is the purpose of the sneak peek that has been released for the Shrinking finale already!

If you head over to Broadway World right now, you can see a sneak preview for what we are talking about. It is one that features in particular Brian and Charlie seemingly doing their part to interview nannies — something that is important to them, given the fact that they are getting set to adopt. They also have Liz there to help with the interview process, which is good given that they have no real idea of what they are looking for.

Case in point? Well, let’s just say that they have an immediate fascinating with some dude named Topher, and we certainly do not think that this is something that is going to end great for them.

Related – Be sure to learn more about the Shrinking season 2 finale and what else could be coming

What are you the most excited to check out further when it comes to the Shrinking season 2 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back here for all sorts of other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







