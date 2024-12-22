Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 4: The Big Bad trajectory

As we get prepared to see Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 4, isn’t it clear at this point we are building towards something? The Showtime drama has clearly established that there may be a Big Bad in the works behind the scenes; yet, at the same time how and when we meet them remains to be seen. We just tend to think that what happened with that child’s finger is at least a small bit of evidence as to where we are going.

Now, we have noted already that both Patrick Dempsey and Sarah Michelle Gellar are candidates to play the central villain, largely because neither of their characters are in the original show. Also, we do tend to think that adversaries are more interesting when you are invested in them — how can you not?

Speaking to Collider, Gellar discussed the format of the season, noting that Dexter: Original Sin will give you both individual stories while also building up something a little bit bigger:

That was the same as the original show, because the original show had other people throughout that he became involved with. There was also sort of the bigger picture. I don’t think we differ that much. It might take a little longer to get to that point, but I honestly don’t think it differs that much.

This tends to make us think that we could still be episodes removed from learning who this villain is but who knows? There may always still be clues where you least suspect them, and that is something that we are certainly keeping our eyes peeled for at present. We do think that this show has already dropped a lot of interesting references to events down the road…

Who do you want to see the Big Bad be moving into Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 4?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

