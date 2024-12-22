The Diplomat season 3 premiere date: Winter 2024 update

What are the chances that we get more news on The Diplomat season 3 between now and the end of the winter?

For those who are not aware yet for whatever reason, the first bit of great news that we can share here is honestly quite simple: There is more of the Keri Russell – Netflix show coming! It was actually renewed for more several weeks ago; not only that, but production is actively underway! There is a pretty quick turnaround with the series at the moment and we know already that the next batch of episodes is going to be larger than what we got in season 2. How much? Eight installments appear to be on the way!

We’ve obviously been lucky to share a lot of good news so far in this piece; unfortunately, this is where we do have to share some of the bad stuff. We are going to be waiting for a while to get some additional insight on what is ahead, mostly because it will take some time for production to wrap up and beyond just that, you also have editing to take care of and then also specific dates to set.

Our general sentiment, though, is that The Diplomat season 3 is going to be premiering at some point in late 2025, mostly because it should be easily ready to go at that point. It would greatly benefit Netflix to actually have a show that is an annual release for a change!

Now, if there is some sort of reason to think that this may not happen, it would be tied to the fact that even when episodes are done, the streaming service can still air them whenever they want. That is something you have to keep in mind, even if you do not want to.

