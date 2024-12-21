Dune: Prophecy season 1 episode 6: Cliffhanger ahead?

As so many of you may be aware at this point, tomorrow night is going to bring the Dune: Prophecy finale to HBO. Are you ready for it? We are anticipating that there will be a lot of drama, but there may also be some sort of jaw-dropping cliffhanger as well.

So what will the basis of that be? Well, we at least have some ideas in the event the show does go this route…

Ultimately, if there is one story that we do think will likely be resolved in the finale, it is everything that is happening around Desmond Hart. This is someone who is now working with Empress Natalya, and the two each have personal reasons to destroy the Sisterhood for good. As great as it would be to have Travis Fimmel’s character around long-term, it is also easy to make a case that he is someone who is flying a little too close to the sun at the moment.

Is there still a chance that Desmond manages to survive, and there is a cliffhanger based on that? Absolutely, but we also tend to think that you could just see a huge one based on what is going on when it comes to the Bene Gesserit in general. To be specific, the relationship between Valya and Tula, and also what happens when some of their secrets are aired out to the public. This does feel like one of those situations where the two are walking a tight rope to keep the Sisterhood together, and there is a lot that can be mined here when it comes to differences of opinion or the impact of this group on the larger world.

Cliffhanger or not, we can at least rejoice in the fact now that a season 2 is absolutely coming — no cause for concern there!

