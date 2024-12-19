Dune: Prophecy renewed for season 2 over at HBO!

For everyone out there who was hoping that Dune: Prophecy would be around for the long haul, we’ve got great news today! HBO officially confirmed that the prequel series is going to be back for another chapter, and the timing is perfect given that the finale is coming in just a couple of days.

What this effectively means here is ultimately quite simple: We have a chance here to watch the next part of events play out without being too concerned over the future. Given how far back in time this show is from the movies, we tend to think that it could go on for many more years without a problem. It really just comes down to how many interesting stories the producers come up with.

In a statement, Sarah Aubrey, Head of Max Original Programming had the following to say:

“DUNE: PROPHECY has captivated audiences around the globe thanks to the visionary leadership of showrunner and executive producer Alison Schapker, who will continue to guide this grand tale of truth and power. We are incredibly grateful to our partners at Legendary and to our extraordinary cast and crew for their service to the Imperium. We’re excited to collaborate with this team again to see what they have in store.”

Meanwhile, Jason Clodfelter, Legendary’s President of Television, added the following:

“This new season will allow us to continue building out the groundbreaking, epic DUNE franchise that has captivated audiences worldwide across its installments. We look forward to continuing our incredible partnership with HBO and are thrilled for Alison Schapker, her team, and the cast and crew who have worked so passionately to bring this world-class source material from Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson to life.”

We imagine that we will be waiting some time to see Dune: Prophecy season 2 premiere, but isn’t that okay? This show is ambitious and by virtue of that, it takes some time in order to put together.

