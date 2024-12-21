The Orville season 4 renewal: A winter 2024 update

As we get closer and closer to the end of 2024, what better time is there for another check-in on The Orville season 4?

After all, we tend to think that the whole mystery around the show’s future has been one of the biggest headlines of the past several months among fans of sci-fi television, and for good reason. There have been a number of indications (including from actor Scott Grimes) that the imaginative space dramedy will be back for another season; yet, Hulu has yet to confirm anything. Seth MacFarlane has expressed confidence that there will be more and still, no official green light anywhere.

So what makes this all the more complicated? Well, there have been indications that early work on the next season would begin early next year; if that is the case, doesn’t something have to be announced soon?

For the time being, here is where we assume things stand. We are still cautiously optimistic that more of the series will be announced soon, but there may be some specifics that are getting hammered out. Or, there is a chance that an official renewal for The Orville may not be revealed until production is underway. After all, it has already been such an exhausting wait to even get to this point, and there is a case to be made that everyone is just going to want to make a big splash when the official news comes out there.

As great as a renewal will be…

It is important to remember here that even if the show does start filming next year, we probably would not see it until 2026. The Orville has a long post-production cycle, not that this is much of a surprise when you think about how many special effects there are

What do you think — is more news coming shortly on The Orville season 4?

