The Orville season 4 renewal: A November 2024 update

Are we going to get official news regarding The Orville season 4 at some point between now and the end of the month? Also, does an “official” announcement even matter so long as we know that more is seemingly coming? It is a fascinating subject to think about right now, and for many reasons.

After all, it is worth noting here that there has been scuttlebutt about the show potentially coming back for more episodes for a rather long time. We’ve seen everything from production reports to even actor Scott Grimes saying that it would be returning. Yet, Hulu still has not said a whole lot of anything as of right now.

The biggest thing that can be noted here at present is that unless we see some sort of dramatic swing or surprise, The Orville is coming back. There is not all that much to be worried about for the time being. The most important thing is just knowing when the actual reveal is going to come, and we do think there’s a chance it happens this month! If not now, you can argue that it could be happening at some point in December — it would at least make sense to get it out there before the cast and crew actually start filming, right? (We should note that The Cinemaholic reported that the show will be coming back in October, but that is still not official.)

As exciting as renewal news will be, we also do still need to remember here that it in no way signals that the series will be back anytime soon. Our feeling at the moment is that we’ll be lucky to see it in 2026 given how long it takes to film the show, let alone add in all the special effects later on.

